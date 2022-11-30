Dip N Stix is Slurricane x Platinum. This Sativa-dominant hybrid has a terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, and bisabolol. She has pops of purple and purple leaves and notes of cinnamon, chamomile, and lemon. Every person has a unique endocannabinoid system, so the same strain can provide varied experiences in each individual based on how their bodies process the strain's terpenes. Grow Sciences recommends shopping for terpene profiles, not just THC %, to find the flavors and effects you enjoy most. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite strains: www.growsciences.com.