Dip N Stix is Slurricane x Platinum. This Sativa-dominant hybrid has a terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, and bisabolol. She has pops of purple and purple leaves and notes of cinnamon, chamomile, and lemon. Every person has a unique endocannabinoid system, so the same strain can provide varied experiences in each individual based on how their bodies process the strain's terpenes. Grow Sciences recommends shopping for terpene profiles, not just THC %, to find the flavors and effects you enjoy most. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite strains: www.growsciences.com.
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.
