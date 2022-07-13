Drago, also known as "Dragon OG" is a rare Sativa dominant Hybrid strain created by crossing the infamous OG Kush with the potent Red Dragon strain. The Dragon OG high swoops in soon after your first few tokes, lifting your spirits and your mental state to a new plane of happiness and relaxation. As your mind reaches new heights of euphoria, your body will soon follow suit thanks to a tingly spike of vigor that runs from head to toe with a jolt of energy.
We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.
