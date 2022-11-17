Frozen Jelly is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross of Jelly Breath x Permafrost. It has a terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene. Caryophyllene is especially dominant in the terpene profile, with strong aromatic notes of hops and cinnamon. Like Permafrost, Frozen Jelly produces impressive buds loaded with trichomes, hence the name "Frozen".

Each individual's endocannabinoid system processes terpenes differently, resulting in a unique experience. We recommend getting to know how various terpenes interact with your body. Shop for terpene profiles, not just THC, to find the flavors and effects you're looking for.



Grow Sciences focuses on best-in-class genetics, always cultivating to full term and trimming by hand. Welcome to quality. Visit our website to find out where your favorite products will land next: www.growsciences.com.