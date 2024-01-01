Garlic Mints Live Resin Badder | 1g

by Grow Sciences
IndicaTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Garlic Mints Live Resin Badder | 1g

About this product

Our Live Resin is a single-source extract of top-shelf Grow Sciences flower. This is a competitively priced, full-spectrum product with flavors and high from the plant’s natural cannabinoid profile. No artificial terpenes, third-party cutting or thickening agents, or distillate are added. Welcome to quality.

Made 100% in-house: Our Flower, Our Extracts, Our Team. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite products: www.growsciences.com

About this strain

Garlic Mints is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with GMO. The effects of Garlic Mints are extremely calming. Consumers who have smoked this strain tell us it tastes minty, with notes of chemicals and coffee. Garlic Mints effects will make you feel happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients tell us they choose this strain when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. Garlic Mints is 24% THC and is best reserved for only experienced cannabis consumers. This strain was originally bred by Cabin Fever Seed Brothers.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Grow Sciences
Grow Sciences
Shop products
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000008DCJJ00257791
Notice a problem?Report this item