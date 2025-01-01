Micro crystals of activated THC in a terpene rich fraction that has a jelly or honey like consistency that are typically a golden yellow.



We bake up these Jams through a “cooking process” where we take our Fresh Press rosin, place it in a mason jar, then throw it into a conventional oven. We induce a two-step cooking process that takes anywhere from 1-30 days. If done correctly, we will have a separation of terpenes and THCa that looks like jelly or jam or wet sugar wax.

read more