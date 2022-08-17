About this product
Gorilla Dosha's color palette is both diverse and vibrant. It produces dark shades of purple and fiery orange hairs embedded in dark forest green leaves. Properly cultivated batches of Gorilla Dosha will produce large and dense resinous buds. In Gorilla Dosha's round, pistil-packed calyxes are where you'll find the majority of its amber-colored trichomes. Beneath its unique visual characteristics, users are welcomed by a pleasing and pungent aroma. When opening a freshly cultivated package of Gorilla Dosha, you're instantly hit with a fresh and fruity scent that's accompanied by a robust earthy, nutty and herbal taste.
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.
