Gorilla Dosha Popcorn (14g)

by Grow Sciences
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
  • Photo of Gorilla Dosha Popcorn (14g)
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Every person has a unique Endocannabinoid system, so the same strain can provide varied experiences in each individual based on how their bodies process the strain's terpenes. Grow Sciences recommends shopping for terpene profiles, not just THC %, to find the flavors and effects you enjoy most. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite strains: www.growsciences.com.

About this strain

Gorilla Dosha is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Do-Si-Dos. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gorilla Dosha is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Gorilla Dosha is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Dosha effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Dosha when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Grow Sciences, Gorilla Dosha features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gorilla Dosha typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gorilla Dosha is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Dosha, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Grow Sciences
Grow Sciences
Shop products
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000008DCJJ00257791
Notice a problem?Report this item