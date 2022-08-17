Gorilla Dosha's color palette is both diverse and vibrant. It produces dark shades of purple and fiery orange hairs embedded in dark forest green leaves. Properly cultivated batches of Gorilla Dosha will produce large and dense resinous buds. In Gorilla Dosha's round, pistil-packed calyxes are where you'll find the majority of its amber-colored trichomes. Beneath its unique visual characteristics, users are welcomed by a pleasing and pungent aroma. When opening a freshly cultivated package of Gorilla Dosha, you're instantly hit with a fresh and fruity scent that's accompanied by a robust earthy, nutty and herbal taste.



