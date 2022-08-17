About this product
Grape Cream Cake is an Indica dominant hybrid created by crossing Grape Stomper X Cherry Pie X Wedding Cake. It offers a powerful and long-lasting high as well as a delicious smoking experience. A sweet, fruity grape flavor is rounded out with a slight diesel exhale. The high creeps through your mind, then your body. A happy, creative focus accompanies a state of physical relaxation.
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Grow Sciences
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.
State License(s)
00000008DCJJ00257791