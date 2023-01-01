Big Nugs. All Tops. How great does it feel to open a bag of weed filled with beautiful nugs? Our BIGS showcases the finest nugs from our garden, hand picked from the upper colas of the plant and packaged in this bag for your delight. Made 100% In house. Our flower. Our team. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite products: www.growsciences.com
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.