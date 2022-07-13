Most edibles in the marketplace are infused with distillate, utilizing a solvent extraction that only includes Delta 9 THC. Our rosin edible uses ice water hash, preserving and infusing the plant1s broad spectrum of therapeutic and psychoactive compounds. Each batch is served in 10mg cubes, with 10 cubes in a jar. They are gluten-free and vegan and contain no artificial ingredients or flavors.



Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com