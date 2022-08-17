About this product
Platinum Candy is part of a legendary bloodline of the OGs. Originating from strains like Master Kush, OG Kush, and Purple Candy, the Platinum Candy strain, also referred to as the Platinum Purple Candy, is a laidback Indica dominant hybrid strain. Like any other heavy Indica strain out there, Platinum Candy is highly known for its instant benefits. Some of these include full-body relaxation, ease from nausea, stress and pain relief, and anxiety and depression reduction. Moreover, this elegant bud is famous for its ‘talkative effects’ and, like any other dominant Indica strain, the good ol’ munchies. Not to forget the relaxing goodnight sleep after.
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Grow Sciences
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.
State License(s)
00000008DCJJ00257791