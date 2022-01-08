Platinum Candy is part of a legendary bloodline of the OGs. Originating from strains like Master Kush, OG Kush, and Purple Candy, the Platinum Candy strain, also referred to as the Platinum Purple Candy, is a laidback Indica dominant hybrid strain. Like any other heavy Indica strain out there, Platinum Candy is highly known for its instant benefits. Some of these include full-body relaxation, ease from nausea, stress and pain relief, and anxiety and depression reduction. Moreover, this elegant bud is famous for its ‘talkative effects’ and, like any other dominant Indica strain, the good ol’ munchies. Not to forget the relaxing goodnight sleep after.



