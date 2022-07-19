The Platinum Purple Candy is part of a legendary bloodline of the OGs. Originating from strains like Master Kush, OG Kush, and Purple Candy, the Platinum Candy strain, also referred to as the Platinum Purple Candy, is a laidback Indica dominant hybrid strain. Like any other heavy Indica strain out there, the Platinum Candy Strain is highly known for its instant benefits. Some of these include full-body relaxation, ease from nausea, stress and pain relief, and anxiety and depression reduction. Moreover, this elegant bud is famous for its ‘talkative effects’ and, like any other dominant Indica strain, the good ol’ munchies. Not to forget the relaxing goodnight sleep after. Keep reading to learn more about these top-notch effects and benefits.
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.
State License(s)
00000008DCJJ00257791
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.