Puddles (3.7)

by Grow Sciences
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
  • Photo of Puddles (3.7)
  • Photo of Puddles (3.7)
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com.

About this strain

Puddles is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver and Gushers. This strain is a relaxing and potent hybrid that has a skunky and earthy aroma with notes of vanilla, grape, and citrus. Puddles is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Puddles effects include euphoria, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Puddles when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, headaches, and lack of appetite. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Puddles features flavors like earthy, fruity, and pungent. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Puddles typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a couch-locking and sedating hybrid that can help you unwind and sleep at night. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puddles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Grow Sciences
Grow Sciences
Shop products
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000008DCJJ00257791
Notice a problem?Report this item