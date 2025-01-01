Our Live Resin is a single-source extract of top-shelf Grow Sciences flower. This is a competitively priced, full-spectrum product with flavors and high from the plant’s natural cannabinoid profile. No artificial terpenes, third-party cutting or thickening agents, or distillate are added. Welcome to quality.



Made 100% in-house: Our Flower, Our Extracts, Our Team. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite products: www.growsciences.com

read more