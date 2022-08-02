This strain comes from a lineage of Larry OG x GDP. Purple Punch induces an uplifting cerebral high. and alleviates depression and stress, followed by body-mind relaxation. It also helps to control nausea, pain, and insomnia. Kush Mints is a popular strain in the Cookies family. It crosses Animal Mints and the classic Bubba Kush, resulting in a high-THC hybrid with a unique, mint taste. Kush Mints has a complex Cookies smell and taste with a trademark mint aroma and taste woven in.



