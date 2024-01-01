Secret Triangle Live Resin Badder | 1g

THC 22%
Our Live Resin is a single-source extract of top-shelf Grow Sciences flower. This is a competitively priced, full-spectrum product with flavors and high from the plant’s natural cannabinoid profile. No artificial terpenes, third-party cutting or thickening agents, or distillate are added. Welcome to quality.

Made 100% in-house: Our Flower, Our Extracts, Our Team. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite products: www.growsciences.com

Secret Triangle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Legend OG and Triangle Kush. Secret Triangle is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Secret Triangle effects include relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Secret Triangle when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Grow Sciences, Secret Triangle features flavors like gassy, lemony, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Secret Triangle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Secret Triangle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.

  AZ, US: 00000008DCJJ00257791
