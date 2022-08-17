About this product
You may be wondering if you tasted this strain before. Well, you probably have if you tried Bloom Mystery Terp. Bloom Mystery Terp was a complete mystery to us, until recently. We may have accidentally mixed up a few packs at one point.... We honestly had no idea what it was. So, we figured we would call it by its breeders name and then mash in the fact that it was a mystery to us, until now. So now for the big reveal.... Bloom Mystery Terp is actually Sour San Souci. Sour San Souci is Garlic Cookie x Sour Dubbs x i95. Thank you to everyone that loves it as much as we do.
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.
