You may be wondering if you tasted this strain before. Well, you probably have if you tried Bloom Mystery Terp. Bloom Mystery Terp was a complete mystery to us, until recently. We may have accidentally mixed up a few packs at one point.... We honestly had no idea what it was. So, we figured we would call it by its breeders name and then mash in the fact that it was a mystery to us, until now. So now for the big reveal.... Bloom Mystery Terp is actually Sour San Souci. Sour San Souci is Garlic Cookie x Sour Dubbs x i95. Thank you to everyone that loves it as much as we do.
We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.
