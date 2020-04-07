About this product
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
About this strain
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.
Strawberries and Cream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with