About this product
Sundae Driver x Gushers is an indica dominant strain that is a result of crossing the nutcase Sundae Driver and the insanely sweet & beautiful Gushers. This strain has strong euphoric effects that can be very sedating.
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Grow Sciences
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.
State License(s)
00000008DCJJ00257791