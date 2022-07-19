Triangle Larry OG is a powerful indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Larry OG X Triangle Kush strains. This bud packs a punch of heavy relaxation that fills both mind and body with sweet relief for hours and hours on end. It starts with a subtle lift in the back of the head that slowly spreads throughout the rest of the body in lightly tingly warming waves that ease away any physical aches or pains and replaces them with soothing bliss. Soon, you'll feel yourself begin to drift away into a deep peaceful state that often ends in sleep.
We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.
