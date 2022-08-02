Triangle Octane is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous High Octane X Triangle Kush strains. Best known for its oddly sativa leaning high, Triangle Octane is perfect for the indica lover who wants to get something done before they kick back. You'll feel lifted and focused with a sharp increase in motivation a few minutes after your first exhale, filling you with the oomph and creativity that you need to take on any mental task. But act quickly – this will soon fade as your body and mind drop into a deep state of happy relaxation that can leave you head a bit hazier than usual. These effects make Triangle Octane great for experienced patients treating chronic pain, insomnia, chronic stress, muscle spasms or cramps and chronic fatigue. This bud has a sour citrusy lemon flavor with touches of delicious pine and earth. The aroma is earthy with a woody overtone that turns to sour lemon and spicy pine the more that you toke. Triangle Octane buds have fluffy heavy grape-shaped forest green nugs with thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny frosty white crystal trichomes.
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.
State License(s)
00000008DCJJ00257791
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.