Triangle Octane is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous High Octane X Triangle Kush strains. Best known for its oddly sativa leaning high, Triangle Octane is perfect for the indica lover who wants to get something done before they kick back. You'll feel lifted and focused with a sharp increase in motivation a few minutes after your first exhale, filling you with the oomph and creativity that you need to take on any mental task. But act quickly – this will soon fade as your body and mind drop into a deep state of happy relaxation that can leave you head a bit hazier than usual. These effects make Triangle Octane great for experienced patients treating chronic pain, insomnia, chronic stress, muscle spasms or cramps and chronic fatigue. This bud has a sour citrusy lemon flavor with touches of delicious pine and earth. The aroma is earthy with a woody overtone that turns to sour lemon and spicy pine the more that you toke. Triangle Octane buds have fluffy heavy grape-shaped forest green nugs with thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny frosty white crystal trichomes.



