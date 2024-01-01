Tropical Cherry Popcorn (14g)

by Grow Sciences
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Every person has a unique Endocannabinoid system, so the same strain can provide varied experiences in each individual based on how their bodies process the strain's terpenes. Grow Sciences recommends shopping for terpene profiles, not just THC %, to find the flavors and effects you enjoy most. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite strains: www.growsciences.com.

About this strain

Tropical Cherry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Tropical Cherry is a modern marijuana strain from Relentless Genetics, a Colorado-based breeder. It has a sweet and sour citrus profile with a flavor of ripe cherries and nutty earthiness. It may produce sativa-like effects of euphoria, mood enhancement, and energy. Tropical Cherry is 24% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Cherry effects include feeling focused, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Cherry when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and depression. Bred by Relentless Genetics, Tropical Cherry features flavors like berry, tropical, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Tropical Cherry typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Tropical Cherry has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 63-70 days. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Cherry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly or The Highest Critic.

About this brand

Grow Sciences
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.

License(s)

  AZ, US: 00000008DCJJ00257791
