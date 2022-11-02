About this product
Truffaloha is a tasty mix of White Truffle and Platinum Punch #1. It provides a blissful and carefree high, along with a delicious flavor and aroma of Hawaiian Punch. Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
Grow Sciences
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.
00000008DCJJ00257791