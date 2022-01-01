Mint & Lime (Balance) Cartridge



Genetics: Mint & Lime



This Relief cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~395.10 mg THC, ~6.38 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:62.



*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.