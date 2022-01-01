About this product
Mint & Lime (Balance) Distillate
Genetics: Mint & Lime
This BALANCE syringe contains 1 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~790 mg THC, ~13 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, cannabis-derived terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 10 mg doses in this product is 50. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:62.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
About this brand
GrowHealthy
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.