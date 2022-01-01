Mint & Lime (Balance) Distillate



Genetics: Mint & Lime



This BALANCE syringe contains 1 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~790 mg THC, ~13 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, cannabis-derived terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 10 mg doses in this product is 50. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:62.



