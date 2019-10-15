Silicon Valley O.G. (Body)



Genetics: Valley Girl x Star Dawg



This BODY pre-roll contains ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis flower. The flowers are made up of ~26% THC with trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.