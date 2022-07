Sour PX (BODY) Pre-roll



Genetics: Sour PZ x Stardawg



This BODY pre-roll contains a ½ gram of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients. Whether you are looking for flavor, effect, or genetics, we have a variety for you. Our flower THC varies by strain, ranging from 16% – 27%.



* See website for most up to date product info and pricing.