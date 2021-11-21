About this product
This hybrid is a cross between the South African Sativa, Durban, and Stardawg, a Sativa-leaning hybrid. Combined, these two herbal-forward strains create flowers with a complex aroma of sweet, woody, and spicy notes with liquorice, grape, and diesel undertones. Patients can expect an uplifting experience perfect for daytime happiness and relaxation.
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.