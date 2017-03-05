About this product

Lee Roy (MIND) Syringe



Genetics: OG Kush x San Francisco Valley OG



This MIND distillate syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 1,000 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~809.2 mg THC, ~3.5 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:231.



