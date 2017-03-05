MIND Lee Roy Distillate 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Lee Roy (MIND) Syringe
Genetics: OG Kush x San Francisco Valley OG
This MIND distillate syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 1,000 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~809.2 mg THC, ~3.5 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:231.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
Genetics: OG Kush x San Francisco Valley OG
This MIND distillate syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 1,000 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~809.2 mg THC, ~3.5 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:231.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
Lee Roy effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!