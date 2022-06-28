Zero fibers, plastics or paints, the Hypnos Zero utilizes its ceramic plate and chamber along with the glass mouthpiece to deliver toxin free vapor. The powerful ceramic plate heats up instantly and evenly across the surface, offering unparalleled pure flavor. The uniquely designed heating plate effectively vaporizes, leaving little to zero waste. No exposed coil makes for safe and easy filling and cleaning and increases atomizer life span. Measuring in at 10.7cm (with mouthpiece attached), the Hypnos Zero packs tremendous power in a small body.



Features:

• Ceramic plate atomizer

• Four temperature settings

• Glass mouthpiece

• 510 threaded battery

• Medical grade stainless steel shell

• Modular design

• Complete with carrying case and tool