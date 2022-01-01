Brazilian Orange (Mind) 1 oz Tincture



Genetics: Brazilian Orange



This MIND Tincture contains a 1 oz of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 1000 mg of active ingredients in this Tincture are made up of ~447.16 mg THC, ~4.48 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 400. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:100.



