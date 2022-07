Orange (MIND) Tincture



The MIND tincture is comprised of ½ gram (g) of cannabis distillate in a 30mL medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil solution with other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The active ingredients in this tincture are ~504.84 mg of THC and 0 mg of CBD. The CBD to THC ratio is 0:505



*See website for most up to date product info and pricing