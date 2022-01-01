Mint & Lime (Relief 1:1) 1 oz Tincture



Genetics: Mint and Lime



This Relief 1:1 Tincture contains a 1oz of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 1000 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~258.26 mg THC, ~230.49 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 400. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:1.



*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.