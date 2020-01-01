Growpacker is a fully licensed cannabis forward THC & CBD co-packing and bottling facility in Southern California, the world’s sixth largest economy and America’s largest consumer market. Our patented THC & CBD infusion technologies allow us to design and manufacture the most premium cannabis infused products on the market, including both water and oil based products. Due to hundreds of potential hurdles and pitfalls that brands inevitably encounter during product development, Growpacker takes a turnkey approach to be the industry’s go-to end-to-end manufacturing arm for innovators and entrepreneurs, effectively enabling companies to take new products to market exponentially faster, cheaper, and easier. From concept to market, our core competencies are: - Product Development - Manufacturing - Distribution - Sales/Marketing (In-Dispensary Product Samplings) We have the ability to pack almost any product, including beverages (both carbonated and non-carbonated, fully pasteurized, FDA compliant, and shelf stable), dry goods, and health & wellness products. We've listed some examples below. - Non-Carbonated (Plastic & Glass) - Carbonated (Plastic, Glass, & Aluminum Cans) - Dry Good (Pouch Packaging) - Health & Wellness (Plastic & Glass) Furthermore, our versatile packing lines can fill glass, plastic, and pouch based packaging, allowing our customers to have a broad spectrum of shelf-stable packaging options for their prospective products. We work with Child-Resistant packaging certifiers to ensure that each cap & container combination that we produce is certified child-resistant by State Law. OUR MISSION. To provide the most turnkey platform possible for entrepreneurs and innovators in the consumable liquids, dry goods, and health & wellness spaces by fast-tracking product development, manufacturing, and distribution in the emerging CBD & THC markets.