 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. GrowRoomPlus
GrowRoomPlus Cover Photo

GrowRoomPlus

The Personalized Indoor Grow Room.

GrowRoomPlus featured photo 1

About GrowRoomPlus

Each grow room is made custom and manufactured by hand, they can fit into almost any area providing you with the perfect odor free grow environment. The grow rooms are constructed solid and will effectively hand lights, mount fans, seats, racks, controllers that’s only the tip of the iceberg. The engineered polycarbonate walls and rooftop create an uplifting environment inside that gives brilliant light throughout the entire canopy.