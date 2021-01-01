Growstone
Growstone® GS-3 Coco-Mix™
About this product
We sourced the finest coco fiber and blended it with our 100% recycled, 100% American made Growstones. What we created is a mix that can’t be matched. Growstone GS-3 Aeration Coco Mix™ is a mixture of Growstones and Coco coir with added Mycorrhizae. It’s by far the best coco coir mix available on the market.
What’s so special about our GS-3 Aeration Coco Mix?
This mix was specially designed for heavy feeding plants in re-circulating hydroponic systems or run-to-waste container gardens with a unique air-to-water ratio throughout the root zone, allowing for more frequent feeding per day with no risk of root rot.
GS-3 Aeration Coco Mix Advantages:
Designed for frequent feedings
Prevents compaction and excess water problems
Super aerated root-zone
Rigid stones do not break down over time
Releases soluble Silicon
Prevents overwatering & root rot
Enriched with Xtreme® Mykos
Triple washed and buffered coco coir
Available in 9 liter and 1.5 CF bags
Planting
Select a clean container with drainage holes. Cover the bottom of the container with a lightweight drainage layers such as Growstone Hydroponic Growth Medium. Fill the container with GS-3 up to a height no greater than your plant root ball. Place the root ball on the container, and fill the remaining container volume with GS-3 up to 1” to 2” from the rim. Press gently around the stem, and water thoroughly.
Repotting
When plants are root bound, its time to repot. For continued growth, repot into a larger container. Thoroughly water the plant and turn the container upside down while tapping gently on the bottom of the container to loosen soil and roots. Once the plant is out, remove all the old discolored roots. Gently break up the remaining roots to promote new growth. Repot in larger container by following the planting directions. Water thoroughly.
