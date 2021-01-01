About this product

Growstones aggregates are engineered to provide an effective ratio between aeration and moisture to any hydroponic system. While other substrates maximize either air or moisture, Growstones are designed to allow for both moisture absorption and drainage. Most important in any growing medium is the air in the medium after drainage. Plant roots require air (particularly oxygen) for respiration and growth. Growstone aggregates make for an ideal hydroponic substrate due to its small and large pores. When the substrate is irrigated, water is held in the micro pores but quickly drains through the macro pores, allowing fresh air to flow through the substrate, which brings oxygen to the roots and removes carbon dioxide from the root zone.



Highly effective balance between air and water content at field capacity, meaning high air-filled porosity coexist with high water holding capacity

Growstones hold 3 times more water and 12% more air than hydroton

Easy control of root zone moisture content - high steer-ability.

Easy drainage and re-wetting after being completely dehydrated

Light weight