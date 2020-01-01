 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Grumbler
Grumbler Cover Photo

Grumbler

Smell Proof Multi Functional Herb Travel Container

Simple. Compact. Versatile. #grindstorego #mygrumbler
#grindstorego #mygrumbler
Available in multiple colors! #grindstorego #mygrumbler
About Grumbler

The Grumbler is a smell proof storage + grinder combination container. It allows for compact storage of herb, grinds, concentrates, a small pipe, med bottle, lighter, rolling papers/wraps, and up to 10 pre-rolls. The Grumbler is less than an inch bigger than a soda can and will protect your herb and accessories from drops and spills. It comes with a detachable grinder that can separately store your herb grinds and a pre-roll protector that will safeguard your pre-rolls from damage. MADE IN THE USA.