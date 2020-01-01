The Grumbler is a smell proof storage + grinder combination container. It allows for compact storage of herb, grinds, concentrates, a small pipe, med bottle, lighter, rolling papers/wraps, and up to 10 pre-rolls. The Grumbler is less than an inch bigger than a soda can and will protect your herb and accessories from drops and spills. It comes with a detachable grinder that can separately store your herb grinds and a pre-roll protector that will safeguard your pre-rolls from damage. MADE IN THE USA.