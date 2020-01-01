 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GTI

Illinois' premier cannabis cultivator and processor.

Our Rock Island, IL cultivation center.
About GTI

Green Thumb Industries, LLC (GTI) is an Illinois-based partnership of accomplished professionals, business people, world-class entrepreneurs and philanthropists driven by the dual commitment to the patients and communities it serves. Each founding member of GTI calls Illinois home and is dedicated to serving Illinois communities where its efforts will have the greatest positive impact.

United States, Massachusetts, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania