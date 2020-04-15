About this strain
Not to be confused with III OG by Humboldt Seed Organization, Triple OG comes from an unknown cross and is celebrated for its gassy profile, quality bud structure, and phenomenal yields. Consumers can expect additional floral and citrus notes backed by a body buzz that will drop you into a state of stoned bliss.
Triple OG effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
