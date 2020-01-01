Habit
About Habit
Born in Southern California during the winter of 2016, Habit is the offspring of good vibes and good times. As purveyors of joy and wellbeing, Habit products are meticulously handcrafted using only the finest solvent free cannabis oils. We believe one’s habits shape every aspect of life, especially health and happiness. Together we aim to foster the positive aspects in life by making safe, consistent and enjoyable cannabis products for everyone.