About this product
Enjoy delicious gummy candies that are hand infused with high quality, solvent free CBD oil. The jar contains 10 pieces of candy with 10mg of CBD in each one. Contains no THC.
Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Calcium Citrate, Sodium Malate, Corn Starch, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Artificial Colors, Carnauba Wax and Hemp Oil- GLUTEN FREE
Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Calcium Citrate, Sodium Malate, Corn Starch, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Artificial Colors, Carnauba Wax and Hemp Oil- GLUTEN FREE
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hakuna Supply CBD
Hakuna Supply is an award-winning lifestyle brand
focused on creating high quality products using
sustainable materials.
Responsibility, integrity and transparency propel our
problem free philosophy with the goal of providing a
memorable experience with every purchase. Hakuna
Supply offers an eclectic collection of premium
cannabis storage solutions, accessories,
CBD consumables and beverages.
The experiential Hakuna Hemp Cafe & Lounge can be
found at large scale festivals and events throughout
the country.
Hakuna Supply happily provides both B2C and B2B
business models for those looking to purchase
customized items and bundles.
focused on creating high quality products using
sustainable materials.
Responsibility, integrity and transparency propel our
problem free philosophy with the goal of providing a
memorable experience with every purchase. Hakuna
Supply offers an eclectic collection of premium
cannabis storage solutions, accessories,
CBD consumables and beverages.
The experiential Hakuna Hemp Cafe & Lounge can be
found at large scale festivals and events throughout
the country.
Hakuna Supply happily provides both B2C and B2B
business models for those looking to purchase
customized items and bundles.