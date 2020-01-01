Hakuna Supply is an award-winning lifestyle brand focused on creating high quality products using sustainable materials. Responsibility, integrity and transparency propel our problem free philosophy with the goal of providing a memorable experience with every purchase. Hakuna Supply offers an eclectic collection of premium cannabis storage solutions, accessories, CBD consumables and beverages. The experiential Hakuna Hemp Cafe & Lounge can be found at large scale festivals and events throughout the country. Hakuna Supply happily provides both B2C and B2B business models for those looking to purchase customized items and bundles.