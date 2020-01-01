 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Hakuna Supply CBD
Hakuna Supply CBD Cover Photo

Hakuna Supply CBD

Boutique Hemp

Hakuna Signature Hemp Roast
Hakuna Signature Hemp Roast
Hakuna Drink Drops
Hakuna Drink Drops
Hakuna CBD Pre-Roll Blend
Hakuna CBD Pre-Roll Blend
Hakuna Hobart's Haze Flower
Hakuna Hobart's Haze Flower
Hakuna CBD Confections
Hakuna CBD Confections

About Hakuna Supply CBD

Hakuna Supply is an award-winning lifestyle brand focused on creating high quality products using sustainable materials. Responsibility, integrity and transparency propel our problem free philosophy with the goal of providing a memorable experience with every purchase. Hakuna Supply offers an eclectic collection of premium cannabis storage solutions, accessories, CBD consumables and beverages. The experiential Hakuna Hemp Cafe & Lounge can be found at large scale festivals and events throughout the country. Hakuna Supply happily provides both B2C and B2B business models for those looking to purchase customized items and bundles.

Hemp CBD edibles

more products

Available in

United States