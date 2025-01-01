Flavor: Lemon, honey, fuel Aroma: Tropical tea, lemon, and diesel Feeling: Excited and balanced Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene
Take your taste buds for a ride with Cadillac Lemonade, a Halara x Coastal Sun Enhanced Diamond Sauce that blends citrusy sativa terps with exotic sweetness and a punch of diesel for a high-end vaping experience. Crafted for those who crave bold flavor and a smooth, elevated vibe, this strain is as luxurious as its name implies. The inhale is a bright and refreshing pink lemonade, with tart citrus and subtle sweetness dancing across your palate. Next is a rich swirl of passionfruit and golden honey, followed by a sharp, gassy diesel bite that adds depth and attitude to the finish.
Enhanced Diamond Sauce: the full flavor of High THC combined with the full spectrum effects of live resin.
This is the Live Diamond Sauce our customers know and love, enhanced with a tiny bit of craft terpene blend to recreate the peak ripeness of harvest-ready flavor. Using exotic and rare terpenes to restore what is lost during extraction, formulation, and filling to recreate a true-to-strain experience.
Enhance your elevation with Halara Enhanced Diamond Sauce.
Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.