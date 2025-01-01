Cadillac Lemonade, sativa

76% THC | 5.3% CBG | 0% CBD



Flavor: Lemon, honey, fuel

Aroma: Tropical tea, lemon, and diesel

Feeling: Excited and balanced

Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene



Take your taste buds for a ride with Cadillac Lemonade, a Halara x Coastal Sun Enhanced Diamond Sauce that blends citrusy sativa terps with exotic sweetness and a punch of diesel for a high-end vaping experience. Crafted for those who crave bold flavor and a smooth, elevated vibe, this strain is as luxurious as its name implies. The inhale is a bright and refreshing pink lemonade, with tart citrus and subtle sweetness dancing across your palate. Next is a rich swirl of passionfruit and golden honey, followed by a sharp, gassy diesel bite that adds depth and attitude to the finish.



Enhanced Diamond Sauce: the full flavor of High THC combined with the full spectrum effects of live resin.



This is the Live Diamond Sauce our customers know and love, enhanced with a tiny bit of craft terpene blend to recreate the peak ripeness of harvest-ready flavor. Using exotic and rare terpenes to restore what is lost during extraction, formulation, and filling to recreate a true-to-strain experience.



Enhance your elevation with Halara Enhanced Diamond Sauce.



Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V



