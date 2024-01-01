Enhanced Diamond Sauce - Hella Jesus 1G Cartridge

by Halara
THC —CBD —

About this product

Hella Jesus, sativa
6.6% Terps
79% THC | 2.2% CBG | 0% CBD

Red Berries, Geranium, Vanilla

Flavor: A burst of berry jam that transitions into a creamy floral finish with grassy undertones.
Aroma: Bubbling strawberry jam & grassy florals
Feeling: Uplifted & Enlightened
Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, delta-Limonene, alpha-Humulene , alpha-Bisabolol

Our second collaboration with Sonoma Hills Farm brings their wildly popular Pink Jesus
strain to Halara. Combining it with Hella Jelly— another tasty sativa carefully selected for its exceptional flavor profile, we’ve raised the bar when it comes to live resin cartridges. Available in limited quantities, you won’t want to miss your chance to experience this handcrafted blend.

With our new Enhanced Diamond Sauce, we’re giving the people what they want! The full flavor of High THC combined with the full spectrum effects of Live Diamond Sauce.

This is the live resin our customers know and love, enhanced with a special blend of terpenes (less that ½ percent) to recreate peak ripeness of harvest-ready flavor. Using exotic and rare terpenes to restore what is lost during extraction, formulation, and filling to recreate a true-to-strain experience.

Enhance your elevation with Halara Enhanced Diamond Sauce.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Halara
Halara
Shop products
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004369
  • CA, US: C11-0001298-LIC
