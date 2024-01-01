Hella Jesus, sativa

6.6% Terps

79% THC | 2.2% CBG | 0% CBD



Red Berries, Geranium, Vanilla



Flavor: A burst of berry jam that transitions into a creamy floral finish with grassy undertones.

Aroma: Bubbling strawberry jam & grassy florals

Feeling: Uplifted & Enlightened

Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, delta-Limonene, alpha-Humulene , alpha-Bisabolol



Our second collaboration with Sonoma Hills Farm brings their wildly popular Pink Jesus

strain to Halara. Combining it with Hella Jelly— another tasty sativa carefully selected for its exceptional flavor profile, we’ve raised the bar when it comes to live resin cartridges. Available in limited quantities, you won’t want to miss your chance to experience this handcrafted blend.



With our new Enhanced Diamond Sauce, we’re giving the people what they want! The full flavor of High THC combined with the full spectrum effects of Live Diamond Sauce.



This is the live resin our customers know and love, enhanced with a special blend of terpenes (less that ½ percent) to recreate peak ripeness of harvest-ready flavor. Using exotic and rare terpenes to restore what is lost during extraction, formulation, and filling to recreate a true-to-strain experience.



Enhance your elevation with Halara Enhanced Diamond Sauce.

