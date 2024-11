Lime Sherbet Z (LSZ), indica

5.0% Terps

77% THC | 2.8% CBG | 0% CBD



Lime, Sherbet, Tropical



Flavor: A burst of lime sherbet with tropical and fuel undertones followed by a creamy citrus gelato finish

Aroma: A scoop of key lime sherbet melting on a freshly baked pie

Feeling: Uplifted & Enlightened

Top Terpenes: delta-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool



With our Enhanced Diamond Sauce, we’re giving the people what they want! The full flavor of High THC combined with the full spectrum effects of Live Diamond Sauce.



This is the live resin our customers know and love, enhanced with a special blend of terpenes (less that ½ percent) to recreate peak ripeness of harvest-ready flavor. Using exotic and rare terpenes to restore what is lost during extraction, formulation, and filling to recreate a true-to-strain experience.



Enhance your elevation with Halara Enhanced Diamond Sauce.

